iQoo Z9 5G with 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC launched in India

Vivo sub-brand iQoo has launched the iQoo Z9 5G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB of RAM, and a 5000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support. Further, the phone runs on the Funtouch OS 14 based on the Android 14 operating system out of the box.

iQoo Z9 5G specifications

The iQoo Z9 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1800 nits of peak brightness, and Dragontrail Star 2 Plus protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 (4nm) chipset paired with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS3.0 onboard storage. The phone also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Z9 5G sports a dual rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 163.17mm x 75.81mm x 7.83mm and weighs 188 grams.

Pricing and availability

The iQoo Z9 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model costs Rs. 21,999. It comes in Brushed Green and Graphene Blue color options and will be available as an early sale in India on March 13 at noon. Further, the iQoo Z9 5G will go on sale in the country starting Match 14 via Amazon website, iQoo e-store, and retail stores. Launch offers include a Rs. 2,000 discount on purchasing the phone using ICICI or HDFC bank cards.