Samsung Galaxy A55, Galaxy A35 with 120Hz Super AMOLED display, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Customers can pre-reserve the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones through the Samsung India e-store. Moreover, customers who pre-reserved the smartphone will get benefits worth Rs. 1,000 and a chance to win a Rs. 5,000 voucher.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones in India. Both phones feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Furthermore, they run the Android 14 operating system with One UI 6.1 customization on top. The company will provide four generations of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

“With the Galaxy A series, we are expanding our latest technologies to a wider audience so that more people can benefit from them. We are excited to open up even more possibilities on the Galaxy A series this year, including offering Samsung Knox Vault for the first time on this lineup. We’re proud to enable Galaxy A series users to safely and reliably enjoy outstanding mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy A55 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A55 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with the vision booster feature, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1480 paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy A55 sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture lens. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.1mm x 77.4mm x 8.2mm and weighs 213 grams.

Samsung Galaxy A35 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A35 features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with the vision booster feature, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection. Under the hood, the phone has an Exynos 1380 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage but uses a shared SIM slot.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A35 sports a triple rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens. The phone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.7mm x 78.0mm x 8.2mm and weighs 209 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A55 comes in an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, and a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Awesome Iceblue and Awesome Navy color options. In contrast, the Galaxy A35 comes in a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, an 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, and an 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. It is available in Awesome Iceblue, Awesome Navy, and Awesome Lilac color options.

The company will announce the pricing and availability of the Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 smartphones on March 14 at noon. However, customers can pre-reserve these smartphones from the Samsung India e-store for Rs. 999 and avail of benefits worth Rs. 1,000.