iQoo Neo9 Pro with 6.78-inch 144Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC launched in India

iQoo, on Thursday, launched the Neo9 Pro smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5160mAh battery with 120W fast charging. The iQoo Neo9 Pro runs on the Android 14 operating system with Funtouch OS 14 customization on top. The company promises to deliver three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

iQoo Neo9 Pro specifications

The iQoo Neo9 Pro features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2800 × 1260 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, HDR 10+, up to 144Hz refresh rate, 2160Hz PWM dimming, and up to 3000nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4nm) chipset paired with Adreno 730 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the iQoo Neo9 Pro sports a dual-rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 primary sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and f/1.8 aperture. It also has an 8-megapixel OmniVision OV08D10 ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9SP04-FGX9 sensor front-facing camera with f/2.5 aperture. The phone packs a non-removable 5160mAh battery that supports 120W ultra-fast flash charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6/7, Bluetooth 5.3, 4G VoLTE, GPS, 5G SA/NSA, NFC, IR blaster, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light, magnetometer, proximity, gyroscope, and an in-display optical fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 163.53mm × 75.68mm × 8.34mm and weighs 190 grams.

Pricing and availability

The iQoo Neo9 Pro is priced at Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB variant, and Rs. 39,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The phone comes in Fiery Red and Conqueror Black color options and will be available via the Amazon website and iQoo e-store In India from February 23, 2024. However, customers who pre-ordered the phone can purchase it today. The 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant will go on sale from March 21, 2024.

Customers purchasing the phone using HDFC and ICICI bank cars can get an instant discount of Rs. 2000, and the company is also offering Rs. 1000 early bird discount. Customers can also avail of no-cost EMI of up to six months. Furthermore, the company is offering six months of additional warranty.