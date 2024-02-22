Bharti Airtel launches new in-flight roaming packs

The in-flight roaming pack starts from Rs. 195 and is available for both prepaid and postpaid Airtel customers.

Bharti Airtel, one of India’s leading telecom operators, has launched new in-flight roaming packs to let its customers enjoy high-speed internet browsing, voice calling, and SMS services while on-board a flight. The telco has partnered with Aeromobile to provide in-flight connectivity across 19 airlines flying across international sectors.

The in-flight roaming packs are available for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Airtel customers can also choose from three in-flight packs. Here are the pack details:

Rs. 195 pack: This pack offers 250MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, with a validity of 24 hours.

Rs. 295 pack: This pack offers 500MB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, with a validity of 24 hours.

Rs. 595 pack: This pack offers 1GB of data, 100 minutes of outgoing calls, and 100 outgoing SMS, with a validity of 24 hours.

Customers who subscribe to roaming packs priced at Rs. 2,997 for prepaid and Rs. 3,999 for postpaid and above will automatically get the in-flight roaming benefit at no additional cost.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, Director of Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said, “Airtel has been at the forefront of providing seamless mobile connectivity to customers across the country. Today, we are thrilled to bring the same service on-board a flight through our in-flight roaming packs that will allow customers to enjoy high-speed internet and seamless voice calling that will help them stay connected with their loved ones while on a flight.”

To provide support to customers during their travel, Airtel has set up a 24X7 contact center and a dedicated WhatsApp number – 99100-99100 – where customers can call and get support from a network specialist squad for real-time resolution. Furthermore, customers can manage their data usage, buy additional minutes, and get real-time billing details by logging on to the Airtel Thanks app. Airtel users can get the in-flight roaming packs through the Airtel website, the Airtel Thanks app, or the Airtel store.