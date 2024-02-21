ACT Fibernet partners with Aprecomm to enhance customer experience

Aprecomm's AI Engine will offer proactive monitoring and measuring of the residential Wi-Fi experience and provide real-time insights to improve the reliability and performance.

Broadband service provider ACT Fibernet has announced its partnership with Aprecomm to optimize residential Wi-Fi connections and elevate customer satisfaction. The Aprecomm’s AI technology will allow ACT Fibernet to understand its customers’ Wi-Fi experience and remotely enhance over two million connected households.

Moreover, Aprecomm’s AI Engine will let ACT transform household connections into AI-enabled Smart Wi-Fi access points. It will also offer proactive monitoring and measuring of the residential Wi-Fi experience and provide real-time insights to improve the reliability and performance of the network.

“Thrilled to collaborate with ACT and introduce cutting-edge technology into their network, resulting in a significant decrease in customer support handling time and a remarkable enhancement in the customer experience. Aprecomm will be bringing more innovation towards Network in the upcoming months,” said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm.

Sarath Kumar, CTO of ACT Fibernet, said, “We have tested this technology in our labs and are excited by its prospects. We look forward to integrate Aprecomm’s cutting-edge technology into our network to help provide visibility and analytics of Wi-Fi performance. We are confident that this will enhance our customer experience immensely. This partnership signifies our commitment to providing top-notch services and staying ahead in the industry.”

“With Aprecomm’s vendor-agnostic technology, ACT can now manage and monitor CPEs through a unified interface, ensuring an assured internet experience for their customers,” said Guharajan Sivakumar, CTO of Aprecomm.

This strategic move is expected to lower maintenance costs and significantly improve customer satisfaction.