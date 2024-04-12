Meta testing its AI chatbot for users in India

Meta AI is currently available for select WhatsApp and Instagram Beta users on Android and iOS devices.

By Sumit Roy

Meta AI

Meta has started testing its generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered chatbot Meta AI for WhatsApp and Instagram users. The AI-powered chatbot runs on the Large Language Model Meta AI 2 (Llama 2) and can understand and answer complex queries. It can also generate photorealistic images from text prompts.

“Our generative AI-powered experiences are under development in varying phases, and we’re testing a range of them publicly in a limited capacity,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement. India is the largest market for WhatsApp and Instagram, with over 500 million active users.

Meta AI runs on the Llama 2 open-source model and can answer complex user queries within chats and generate photorealistic images from text prompts. Moreover, Meta has confirmed that it will launch the Llama 3 in the coming months. The Llama 3 is claimed to offer improved performance with prompt and accurate responses to complex questions.

The company is testing the Meta AI chatbot in some countries, including the US and India. Furthermore, the Meta AI is currently available for select WhatsApp and Instagram Beta users on Android and iOS devices.

Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
