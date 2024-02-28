Excitel TV plans with IPTV service, 21 OTT platforms launched in Hyderabad

The 400 Mbps plan costs Rs. 734 per month for a 12-month subscription and offers access to 28 premium cable TV channels and 21 OTT platforms.

Broadband service provider Excitel has launched a new plan in Hyderabad, which offers access to high-speed internet, Internet Protocol TV (IPTV) service, and popular over-the-top (OTT) platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, and more. The Excitel TV plan costs Rs. 734 per month for a 12-month subscription and provides up to 400 Mbps speed along with 28 premium cable TV channels and 21 OTT platforms.

Excitel TV Hyderabad 400 Mbps plan

“After the successful launch of Excitel IPTV in Delhi, we are excited to extend our top-notch user experience to the people of Hyderabad. Acknowledging the need for comprehensive content packages, we have partnered with the leading IPTV provider Ulka TV to elevate the entertainment viewing experience from conventional television channels to premium OTT selections. Our aim is to offer uninterrupted luxury and high-speed home entertainment, all within the comfort of your own home,” said Vivek Raina, Co-founder and CEO at Excitel.

Excitel TV plan details

The Excitel TV plan costs Rs. 734 per month for a 12-month subscription and provides 28 premium cable TV channels, such as ETV, Gemini HD, MAA HD, Sports 18 HD, as well as over 300 free-to-air (FTA) channels. Further, it includes access to 21 OTT platforms, including Sun NXT, Aha, Disney+ Hotstar, Sony LIV, Zee5, NammaFlix, and more. The plan offers up to 400Mbps of internet speed.

The 300 Mbps plan is priced at Rs. 604 per month for the annual subscription. It offers access to 21 OTT platforms, which include the same ones as the 400 Mbps plan. In addition, the company also provides a 200 Mbps plan that costs Rs. 554 per month for a 12-month subscription and offers access to 28 premium cable TV channels and over 300 free-to-air (FTA) channels.

