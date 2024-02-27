Truecaller launches AI-powered call recording, transcription for Android and iOS users

To use Truecaller’s AI-enabled call recording and transcription feature, users need a premium subscription, which costs Rs. 75 per month or Rs. 529 per year in India.

Caller identification app Truecaller has launched a new feature in India that allows users to record and transcribe calls using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This feature is available for both iOS and Android users and is exclusive to Truecaller Premium subscribers.

To use the call recording feature on an Android device, users need to set Truecaller as the default dialer app, and a record button will appear on the screen during a call. Tapping the record button will start recording the call, and users will receive a notification when the call recording and transcription are ready.

On iOS devices, users need to open the Truecaller app during the call and tap the Call the Recording Line. Then, they need to go back to the iOS calling screen and tap the Merge Calls option. Users will receive a notification when the call recording is complete, and they can access the recorded calls via the Truecaller app.

“We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has been a highly requested user feature by our 266M active users in India. We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director of Truecaller India and Chief Product Officer.

Truecaller’s AI-powered call recording and transcription feature is available only for premium subscribers. Truecaller Premium costs Rs. 75 per month or Rs. 529 per year in India. The feature currently supports transcriptions only in English and Hindi.