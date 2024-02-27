Truecaller launches AI-powered call recording, transcription for Android and iOS users

To use Truecaller’s AI-enabled call recording and transcription feature, users need a premium subscription, which costs Rs. 75 per month or Rs. 529 per year in India.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

1 minute read

38 comments

Share article:

Follow us
Truecaller call recording feature

Caller identification app Truecaller has launched a new feature in India that allows users to record and transcribe calls using Artificial Intelligence (AI). This feature is available for both iOS and Android users and is exclusive to Truecaller Premium subscribers.

To use the call recording feature on an Android device, users need to set Truecaller as the default dialer app, and a record button will appear on the screen during a call. Tapping the record button will start recording the call, and users will receive a notification when the call recording and transcription are ready.

On iOS devices, users need to open the Truecaller app during the call and tap the Call the Recording Line. Then, they need to go back to the iOS calling screen and tap the Merge Calls option. Users will receive a notification when the call recording is complete, and they can access the recorded calls via the Truecaller app.

“We are constantly innovating cutting-edge solutions that enhance communication. As we continue to push these boundaries, we are thrilled to announce our AI-enabled Call Recording solution, which has been a highly requested user feature by our 266M active users in India. We want to give our customers greater control and flexibility in managing their conversations, and it is also a very valuable tool for both personal and professional purposes,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Managing Director of Truecaller India and Chief Product Officer.

Truecaller’s AI-powered call recording and transcription feature is available only for premium subscribers. Truecaller Premium costs Rs. 75 per month or Rs. 529 per year in India. The feature currently supports transcriptions only in English and Hindi.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

AppsNews

Tags:

AndroidiOSTruecaller
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1009 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

Airtel to offer 5G connectivity in underwater metro in Kolkata

Next article

Tecno Spark 20C with 6.6-inch HD+ 90Hz display, 5000mAh battery launched in India

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums
Forum replies (38)Comments (0)

38 replies

Join the discussion →

Loading new replies...

Avatar of Siva Siva Aug 01, 2017 #1

Truecaller updated with Google Duo integration and more.

View image at the forums

Reply 4 Likes

R Ritesh Aug 01, 2017 #2

Now, you can also make video calls from Truecaller:

Swedish company Truecaller has announced its integration with Google's video calling app Duo. After this integration, users will be able to make video calls directly via the Truecaller app on Android. For iPhone users, Truecaller works with the same integration as Duo.
The company said that users will be able to make high-quality video calls globally.
Talking about the new change Rishit Jhunjhunwala, VP, Product, Truecaller, said, "Sometimes voice and text just aren't enough and nothing beats the experience of communicating face to face. We're very excited to announce the next step in delivering a one-stop communication platform for Truecaller users globally. By having a fantastic partner like Google, we can provide a high-quality video experience to millions of users using Google Duo."

Source: http://www.gadgetsnow.com/tech-news...alls-from-truecaller/articleshow/59865057.cms

Reply Like

click to expand...

Join the full discussion at the OnlyTech Forums →

Leave a Comment