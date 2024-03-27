Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) with 10.4-inch display, 7040mAh battery unveiled

South Korean tech giant Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet. It features a 10.4-inch TFT display, an octa-core processor, an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 7040mAh battery. Furthermore, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) includes S-Pen and Samsung Dex support to enhance productivity. The tablet runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with One UI 6.1 customization on top.

“At Samsung, we understand that life is fast, work is dynamic, and consumers need a device that can keep up with their busy everyday lifestyles. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) and its S Pen are the ultimate companions for seamlessly blending productivity with entertainment and creativity, enabling people to do more of what they enjoy on the go,” said Junho Park, VP and Head of the Galaxy Ecosystem Product Planning Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) specifications

The Samsun Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) features a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 (WUXGA+) resolution TFT display with a 5:3 aspect ratio. The tablet is powered by an unspecified octa-core (Quad-core 2.4GHz + Quad-core 2.0GHz) chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It also supports a microSD card of up to 1TB for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) sports a single 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet packs a non-removable 7040mAh battery and offers up to 14 hours of video playback on a single charge. Furthermore, it is equipped with dual speakers tuned by AKG and supports Dolby Atmos technology.

Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, LTE (select model), and a USB Type-C port. The tablet also supports Samsung Dex technology. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) measures 154.3mm x 244.5mm x 7.0mm and weighs 465 grams for the Wi-Fi version or 467 grams for the LTE version.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) comes in Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink or Mint color options. The company has yet to announce the pricing and global availability of the device.