Samsung Galaxy Fit3 with 1.6-inch AMOLED display, Emergency SOS launched in India

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is priced at Rs. 4,999 and comes in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fit3 fitness tracker in India. The Galaxy Fit3 features a 1.6-inch AMOLED display along with an aluminum body design. Furthermore, it supports over 100 watch faces and is claimed to deliver up to 13 days of battery life.

“In this new era of wellness, users desire a more comprehensive understanding of their health and Samsung has committed to providing users with advanced health monitoring tools to help them along their wellness journey. As our newest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3 underscores our commitment to providing accessible resources that encourage everyday wellness and inspire everyone to work on their best self,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director of MX Business at Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 features an aluminum body design and comes with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display, which is claimed to be 45 percent wider than the previous model. It comes with over 100 watch faces, and users can also set their own photos as the background. According to the company, the Galaxy Fit 3 can provide up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge.

Health tracking features include heart rate monitoring, stress level monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring, sleep tracking, activity tracking, and more. Furthermore, it also supports over 100 workout modes. For connectivity, the Galaxy Fit3 is equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology and seamlessly syncs with smartphones via the Samsung Health app.

Sensors include an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, heart rate, and ambient light. It also supports fall detection and emergency SOS functionality. When a user is in an emergency, they can send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times. The Galaxy Fit3 has IP68-rated water and dust resistance. Lastly, the watch measures 4.29cm x 2.88cm x 0.99cm and weighs 36.8 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 is priced at Rs. 4,999 and comes in Gray, Silver, and Pink Gold color options. The company is offering a cashback of Rs. 500 for a limited time, which brings down the price to 4,499. The Galaxy Fit3 is available to purchase starting today, February 23, 2024, through the Samsung e-store, online stores, and leading retail stores in India.