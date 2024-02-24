RailWire now offers Amazon Prime membership with 200 Mbps plan

In addition, the plan also provides access to 15 OTT platforms and over 350 live channels.

RailWire, the broadband initiative of RailTel Corporation of India Limited, now offers Amazon Prime membership with its 200 Mbps plan. RailWire subscribers can enjoy high-speed internet along with a three-month Amazon Prime subscription at Rs. 3299.

RailWire 200Mbps plan with 3 month of Amazon Prime

With this, RailWire customers can access a vast array of Prime Video content, including movies, TV shows, and Amazon Originals. Additionally, Prime membership comes with benefits such as ad-free music on Amazon Music, unlimited free, fast delivery on eligible items, exclusive access to deals, and more.

Moreover, the plan provides access to 15 OTT platforms through PLAYBOX TV and also offers over 350 live channels. The OTT subscriptions included are Sun Nxt, Zee5, Alt Balaji, Om TV, Distro TV, Aao Nxt, Discovery+, Hungama Play, Hungama Music, Epic On, Attrangi, Gaana Plus, Fancode, and Hubhopper.

The 200 Mbps plan with OTT benefits and Amazon Prime membership at Rs. 3299 for a three-month period is likely to appeal to a wide range of consumers, from students to working professionals, who are looking for reliable and high-speed internet with entertainment options.

For more information or to subscribe to this plan, customers can visit RailWire’s official website or contact their customer care.

