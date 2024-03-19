Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G with 6.7-inch 120Hz display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC launched in India

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G price starts at Rs. 19,999 and comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold color options.

Realme has launched the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The phone runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with Realme UI 5.0 customization on top. Furthermore, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro comes with IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G sports a triple-rear camera setup of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera housed in the hole-punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 162.95mm × 75.45mm × 7.97mm and weighs 190 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 21,999. The phone comes in Glass Green and Glass Gold color options and will be available via Realme e-store, Amazon website, and retail stores in India starting March 22, 2024. However, customers can purchase the smartphone at an early sale, which starts today at 6 PM.

Launch offers include a Rs. 1000 discount on the 128GB storage variant and a Rs. 2000 discount on the 256GB variant while purchasing the phone using ICICI and HDFC bank cards. There are also three-month no-cost EMI options available. Moreover, customers can get Realme Buds T300 in Dome Green color worth Rs. 2,299 for free.