Jio launches AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer with 3X speed

India’s leading telecom service provider, Reliance Jio, has launched a new Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer for new customers. Under the offer, the company is providing up to three times the internet speed on select plans for two months. The offer is available for a limited period and only in Jio AirFiber Plus feasible buildings.

Customers opting for the 30 Mbps plan will get upgraded to a 100 Mbps plan for two months at no additional cost. The 30 Mbps plan is priced at Rs. 599 per month, while the 100 Mbps plan costs Rs. 899 per month. With this offer, customers can save Rs. 600.

Further, customers opting for the 100 Mbps plan will get upgraded to the 300 Mbps plan for two months at no extra cost. The 100 Mbps plan costs Rs. 1199 per month, whereas the 300 Mbps plan costs Rs. 1499 per month. Under this offer, Jio AirFiber customers will save Rs. 600. This offer is also available on the Rs. 899 plan.

Lastly, customers opting for the 300 Mbps plan will get the 500 Mbps plan for two months at no additional cost. The 300 Mbps plan costs Rs. 1499 per month, while the 500 Mbps plan costs Rs. 2499 per month. With this offer, customers will save Rs. 2000.

Jio AirFiber Plus Dhan Dhana Dhan offer is available for new customers in Jio AirFiber Plus feasible buildings with Jio AirFiber Plus solution. New Jio AirFiber customers can visit the Jio AirFiber website to check the availability and book a new connection. Customers can also visit their nearest Jio Store or give a missed call to 60008-60008 to inquire about the service and book a new connection.