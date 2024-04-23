Airtel launches new international roaming packs

India’s one of the leading telecom service providers, Bharti Airtel, has launched new affordable international roaming packs for customers traveling abroad. The new international roaming packs start at Rs. 133 per day and offer data benefits, in-flight connectivity, and 24×7 contact center support. According to Airtel, the new international roaming pack is more affordable than most local SIMs, and one pack includes access to 184 countries.

“At Airtel, our mission is to solve customer problems and offer greater convenience. We are happy to launch affordable and simplified international roaming packs that will enable seamless roaming access to customers traveling anywhere in the world. The packs offer greater value with enhanced benefits that are economical when compared to local in-country sims across many countries. The new pack truly redefines our value proposition for customers and gives them the freedom to use data and voice at an affordable tariff,” said Amit Tripathi, Director – Customer Experience and Marketing at Bharti Airtel.

Airtel customers can buy the new international roaming packs via the Airtel website or the Airtel Thanks app. Moreover, users can enable an auto-renewal feature via the Airtel Thanks app that eliminates the need to purchase the international pack multiple times.