Microsoft Copilot Pro now available globally

Microsoft Copilot Pro is available for Rs. 2,000 per month in India. Copilot Pro users get priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo AI models and can access Copilot in Microsoft 365 apps.

Microsoft launched Copilot Pro for customers in January 2024 in select markets. Now, the company has expanded Copilot Pro in 222 countries, including India, and is available to individuals and organizations. Copilot Pro offers priority access to GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo AI models, better image generation and editing capabilities, as well as access to Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder.

“As part of our mission to empower every person on the planet to achieve more, we are making Copilot Pro available more broadly. Copilot Pro is now available in all 222 countries/regions where Copilot is available. We want all power users, creators, and anyone else to take their Copilot experience to the next level,” said Divya Kumar, General Manager of Search and AI Marketing at Microsoft.

Copilot Pro users can access Copilot in the free Microsoft 365 web apps without any additional Microsoft 365 subscription. However, to access the Copilot in the desktop apps for PC and Mac, a Microsoft 365 Personal or Family subscription is required. Copilot works in Microsoft Office apps, which include Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and more. The company also plans to extend the Copilot Pro benefit to mobile apps, including the Microsoft 365 app and Outlook for iOS and Android, in the coming months. In addition, Copilot Pro users can use Microsoft Copilot GPT Builder to build and share custom Copilot GPTs.

Users in India can subscribe to the Microsoft Copilot Pro for Rs. 2,000 per month. In contrast, organizations will have to pay the cumulative amount for all the users with access to the Copilot Pro. Microsoft is also offering a one-month free trial of Copilot Pro to users who install the Copilot mobile app on their iOS or Android devices.