Reliance Jio launches Rs. 49 data pack for prepaid users

Jio Rs. 49 data pack offers unlimited data with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 25GB. The pack comes with one day of validity.

Reliance Jio Rs. 49 data pack

India’s leading telecommunication service provider, Reliance Jio, has launched a Rs. 49 data pack, in which the company is offering unlimited data with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 25GB. The new plan is listed under the Cricket Offer and is available to all Jio prepaid users across India. This pack is ideal for users who need high-speed data for a day.

Reliance Jio Rs. 49 data pack details

The Reliance Jio Rs. 49 data pack offers 25GB of high-speed mobile data and comes with a day of validity. Post consumption of 25GB data, users will get unlimited internet at 64 Kbps speed for the rest of the validity. This pack does not include voice and SMS benefits, and Jio prepaid users will require an active base plan to use the Rs. 49 data pack.

Availability

Reliance Jio prepaid customers can recharge with the Rs. 49 data pack via MyJio App, Jio website, or by visiting the nearest Jio Store. In addition, the data pack should also be available via third-party recharge merchants such as Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and Phone Pay.

