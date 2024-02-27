Airtel to offer 5G connectivity in underwater metro in Kolkata

One of India’s leading telecom service providers, Bharti Airtel, has announced that it will provide uninterrupted network connectivity to underwater metro commuters in Kolkata by deploying high-capacity nodes 35 meters below river Hooghly.

Airtel said that it has invested in the infrastructure ahead of the actual commercial launch of the service, which is expected soon. Furthermore, Airtel will be the first telecom provider to offer 5G connectivity through the 4.8km stretch in Kolkata East-West Metro corridor connecting Howrah Maidan with the Esplanade. The telco has deployed high-capacity nodes at each of these stations to allow users to enjoy high-speed internet, uninterrupted voice calls, and data transmission.

“Airtel is committed to pushing boundaries to better serve its customers. This initiative to provide under-river tunnel connectivity will certainly make a difference to commuters where they will get to access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos, and more, along with enjoying the scenic stretch below river Ganga,” said Ayan Sarkar, CEO of Bharti Airtel West Bengal and Odisha.

The underwater metro line connecting Howrah to Kolkata will be opened to the public soon. Airtel 5G Plus services are available in over 3500 cities and towns across India, and the company is offering unlimited high-speed 5G data to its customers at no additional cost on eligible plans.