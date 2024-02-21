Samsung to launch Galaxy F15 5G in India on March 4

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India on March 4, 2024. The phone will be available via Flipkart e-commerce website and will compete with other 5G devices in the segment. The company has yet to reveal the pricing of the phone, but it is likely to cost under Rs. 15000.

@MediaTekIndia Well, say no to compromises and yes to #Fun because the #GalaxyF15 5G with segment only* 6000mAh Battery, sAMOLED Display, 4gen android upgrades all #PoweredByMediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor is launching on 4th March, 12 noon. Get notified:… https://t.co/aLNgjoLvKz pic.twitter.com/AXPTKDRATS — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) February 21, 2024

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Infinity-U Super AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset paired with Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. It is rumored to come with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It will also support a microSD card for expandable storage.

In terms of optics, the Galaxy F15 5G will sport a triple rear camera setup, which is said to include a 50MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone will also have a 13MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. Furthermore, it will pack a 6000mAh battery that will support 25W fast charging technology.

Connectivity options will include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors will include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

The phone will run on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with One UI 6.1 customization on top. In addition, the company promises to deliver four major Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.