Vi expands network capacity across four circles to enhance digital connectivity

Vi has upgraded its LTE spectrum bandwidth across 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz in Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. The company has also shut down its 3G services and re-farmed the spectrum for 4G to improve the network quality.

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced that it has upgraded its network capacity across four circles in India, including Kerala, Karnataka, Punjab, and Haryana. The company claims that this upgrade will enable over 30 million Vi customers in these circles to access enhanced network quality and faster data speeds for various digital activities, such as work, education, entertainment, and socializing.

Vi has enhanced its LTE spectrum bandwidth across 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, and 2500 MHz in these circles. The company has also shut down its 3G services and re-farmed the spectrum for 4G to improve the network quality and data speed. The network upgrade details for each circle are as follows:

In Kerala, Vi has deployed 900 MHz spectrum on over 950 sites across 14 districts. The company has also shut down 3G and re-farmed 4G to enhance LTE 2100 from 5 MHz to 10 MHz in over 2500 sites. This upgrade will benefit Vi customers in Kochi, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and other large towns.

In Punjab, Vi has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 2500 MHz band from 10 MHz to 20 MHz across 1200+ sites. The company has also shut down 3G and re-farmed 4G to enhance LTE 2100 from 5 MHz to 10 MHz and LTE 1800 from 10 MHz to 15 MHz. This network upgrade will benefit Vi customers in Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Kharar, Zirakpur, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Amritsar, Patiala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Khanna, Moga, and Bathinda.

In Karnataka, Vi has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 2100 MHz band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz across 1000+ sites. This upgrade will benefit Vi customers in Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, and Tumkur.

In Haryana, Vi has upgraded the spectrum bandwidth in the LTE 900 MHz band from 5 MHz to 10 MHz. This network upgrade will benefit Vi customers in Sirsa, Kurukshetra, and Shahbad.

“Digital infrastructure forms the bedrock for creating a digital-first society for a billion+ Indians. Our commitment to offering unparalleled connectivity solutions and an exceptional customer experience to our valued customers places us at the forefront of digital India. The network upgrade across these four circles is a testament to our ongoing pan-national efforts to further empower our customers by unlocking the infinite benefits of the digital highway. With this development, we aim to address the growing digital needs of our customers, ensuring robust connectivity, faster data speeds, overall improved performance, and strengthening customer delight,” said Jagbir Singh, Chief Technology Officer of Vodafone Idea.

In addition to its telecom services, Vi also offers various digital services, such as jobs, education, entertainment, leisure, lifestyle, and more. Moreover, Vi customers can access Vi Movies & TV, which provides over 400 live TV channels, over 60,000 hours of cinema, and free subscriptions to leading OTT platforms. The company says Vi remains focused on its capital investments in its 17 priority circles to expand its high-speed broadband network coverage and capacity.