Jio launches Rs. 857 prepaid plan with Prime Video Mobile Edition

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecommunications service provider, has launched a new Rs. 857 plan for its prepaid users. The plan offers unlimited calls, 168GB of total data, and a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription. It comes with a validity of 84 days. Moreover, the plan includes unlimited 5G data for eligible subscribers.

Reliance Jio Rs. 857 prepaid plan details

The Reliance Jio Rs. 857 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls to any network within India. In addition, the plan comes with 2GB of high-speed daily data and 100 SMS per day. Post consumption of the daily data, the internet speed will be reduced to 64Kbps for the rest of the day. The validity of the Rs. 857 prepaid plan is 84 days.

Additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, JioTV, JioCinema, and JioCloud. However, JioCinema premium is not included in the complementary JioCinema subscription. Furthermore, eligible customers can get unlimited Jio True 5G data as a part of the Jio Welcome Offer.

Availability

Reliance Jio prepaid customers can recharge with a Rs. 857 prepaid plan via the Jio website, MyJio app, Jio Store, and third-party recharge merchants, including Amazon Pay, Google Pay, and PhonePe.