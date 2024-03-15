Google I/O 2024 to be held on May 14

Search giant Google has announced the event dates for its next Google I/O annual developer conference. The event will start on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will feature a limited in-person audience and will be live-streamed online for everyone.

“Google I/O is arriving this year on May 14, and you’re invited to join us online! I/O offers something for everyone, whether you are developing a new application, modernizing an existing one, or transforming it into a business. I/O is where you’ll hear how you can get from idea to production AI applications faster. We’re excited to share what’s new for mobile, web, and multiplatform development and how to scale your applications in the cloud. You will be able to dive deeper into topics that interest you with over 100 sessions, workshops, code labs, and demos,” said Jeanine Banks, VP & General Manager, Developer X, and Head of Developer Relations at Google.

The Google I/O 2024 content will be provided on demand and in different languages for everyone. However, some translated content, such as captioned videos, may be available after the event.

Google is expected to focus on the Android 15 operating system, AI-model Gemini and its smaller version, Gemma, at the I/O 2024. Furthermore, Google may announce improvements to Chrome, Gmail, Google Photos, and more. The company may also announce new hardware, including the Google Pixel 8a smartphone.