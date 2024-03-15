Google I/O 2024 to be held on May 14

Google is expected to announce Android 15 OS, updates to the AI-model Gemini, and a new Pixel 8a smartphone.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

1 minute read

No comments

Share article:

Follow us
Google IO 2024

Search giant Google has announced the event dates for its next Google I/O annual developer conference. The event will start on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The event will feature a limited in-person audience and will be live-streamed online for everyone.

“Google I/O is arriving this year on May 14, and you’re invited to join us online! I/O offers something for everyone, whether you are developing a new application, modernizing an existing one, or transforming it into a business. I/O is where you’ll hear how you can get from idea to production AI applications faster. We’re excited to share what’s new for mobile, web, and multiplatform development and how to scale your applications in the cloud. You will be able to dive deeper into topics that interest you with over 100 sessions, workshops, code labs, and demos,” said Jeanine Banks, VP & General Manager, Developer X, and Head of Developer Relations at Google. 

The Google I/O 2024 content will be provided on demand and in different languages for everyone. However, some translated content, such as captioned videos, may be available after the event. 

Google is expected to focus on the Android 15 operating system, AI-model Gemini and its smaller version, Gemma, at the I/O 2024. Furthermore, Google may announce improvements to Chrome, Gmail, Google Photos, and more. The company may also announce new hardware, including the Google Pixel 8a smartphone.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

NewsSoftware

Tags:

Android 15GeminiGoogleGoogle I/O
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1032 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

Microsoft Copilot Pro now available globally

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums

Leave a Comment