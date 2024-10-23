BSNL unveils new logo; announces seven new services

Alongside the new logo, the telco has introduced seven new services, including a spam-blocking solution, any-time SIM (ATS) kiosks, fiber-based intranet TV, Wi-Fi roaming services, and more.

State-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has unveiled its new logo. The logo was launched by the honorable Union Minister of Communications & Development of North East Region Sri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, in the presence of the honorable MOS for Communications & Rural Development, Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar. The launch ceremony was held at Bharat Sanchar Bhavan and was attended by Secretary Telecom, CMD BSNL, and senior Officers from DoT, BSNL, CDoT, ITI, and TCIL.

“BSNL’s new logo symbolizes strength, trust, and accessibility. The green and white arrows surrounding India emphasize the company’s expansive nationwide reach, while the vibrant orange backdrop signifies warmth and inclusivity. The bold tagline ‘Connecting Bharat’ highlights BSNL’s unwavering mission to bridge the digital divide by offering a modern, reliable telecom network that connects both urban and rural India,” the company said in a statement.

In addition to the new logo, the telco has introduced seven new services, including a spam-blocking solution, any-time SIM (ATS) kiosks, fiber-based intranet TV, Wi-Fi roaming services, and more.

New Services Introduced by BSNL

Spam-blocking solution: BSNL’s spam-blocking solution aims to filter phishing and malicious SMS automatically and create a safer communication environment for its users. Wi-Fi roaming service: BSNL’s new Wi-Fi roaming service will allow its FTTH (fiber-to-the-home) customers to access any BSNL hotspots across the country at no additional cost. BSNL IFTV: BSNL’s fiber-based internet TV offers over 500 live TV channels and will be available to all BSNL FTTH customers without any extra charges. Further, the data used for the TV viewing will not count against the FTTH data pack. Any Time SIM (ATS) Kiosks: The automated SIM kiosks will make it easier for customers to purchase, upgrade, port, or replace their BSNL SIMs anytime. The kiosks will utilize UPI/QR-based payments along with seamless KYC integration and multi-lingual access. Direct-to-Device Service: The Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity solution combines satellite and terrestrial mobile networks to deliver seamless, faster, and reliable connectivity. It aims to enable connectivity and UPI payments in remote areas. Public Protection & Disaster Relief: BSNL will provide a scalable, secure, and encrypted network for government and relief agencies during crises. The company claims to provide uninterrupted connectivity along with drone-based and balloon-based systems to extend coverage during disasters. 5G connectivity in mines: BSNL has partnered with C-DAC to provide reliable, low-latency, 5G connectivity for mining operations.

BSNL’s new logo and services are part of its strategy to regain its lost glory and compete with private telecom operators in the country. The telco is expanding its 4G network across the country and aims to complete the rollout by 2025. Additionally, BSNL is working on a 5G network, which could launch soon after the 4G rollout.