Reliance Jio launches IPL DDD 50-Day Free Offer 2024; here’s how to avail

For new Jio AirFiber and JioFiber customers, this offer is available only to Jio True 5G active customers who are using a Jio SIM in a 5G smartphone for at least two weeks.

By Sumit Roy

Jio AirFiber free 50 days with new connection for Jio 5G users

Reliance Jio recently launched a new offer for its True 5G prepaid and postpaid users, called IPL DDD 50-day free offer 2024. Under the offer, Reliance Jio True 5G customers who opt for a new Jio AirFiber or JioFiber connection can get 50 days of free service. However, existing Jio AirFiber and JioFiber customers can also avail of this offer on select annual plans.

How to get the offer

For new Jio AirFiber and JioFiber customers, the offer is available only to Jio True 5G active customers who are using a Jio SIM in a 5G smartphone for at least two weeks. Customers can log in to MyJio and check if they are eligible for the offer. After checking the eligibility, customers can book a new Jio AirFiber or JioFiber connection using this Jio True 5G mobile number. Once the AirFiber connection is installed and activated, a 50-day free voucher will be credited to the MyJio account.

Existing postpaid Jio AirFiber and JioFiber customers can also avail of this 50-day free offer by doing a bill plan change to a 12-month OTT bundled plan and making advance payment for it. In contrast, prepaid customers can recharge with an annual plan of Rs. 999 or above. Alternatively, prepaid users can migrate to postpaid and make a payment for a 12-month advance OTT bundled plan. Eligible customers will receive a 50-day extra validity voucher on their MyJio account. Furthermore, existing prepaid customers on a 12-month plan who get 30 days extra validity will receive an additional 20 days of validity voucher on recharge.

Eligible plan list

JioAirFiber/ Fiber 12-month Plans50-day voucher amount / days
PostpaidPrepaid
Rs. 599Rs. 999NA
Rs. 899Rs. 1,499NA
Rs. 999Rs. 1,66550 Days
Rs. 1,199Rs. 1,999NA
Rs. 1,499Rs. 2,49950 Days
Rs. 2,499Rs. 4,16550 Days
Rs. 3,999Rs. 6,66550 Days
Rs. 8,499Rs. 14,16550 Days

For the unaware, Reliance Jio AirFiber is an FWA solution that utilizes Jio True 5G technology to deliver broadband-like high-speed internet connectivity. On the other hand, JioFiber is a fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband service that uses fiber connectivity to provide high-speed internet connectivity. Jio AirFiber is suitable for those areas where traditional fiber connectivity is limited. However, JioFiber offers superior internet speed and reliability compared to Jio AirFiber.

Sumit Roy

