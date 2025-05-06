Vi unveils IR packs for the Gulf region with unlimited incoming calls

Vi international roaming packs for the Gulf region offer unlimited incoming calls, data allowances, free outgoing minutes, and SMS benefits, with validity options of 20 or 40 days.

Vi International Roaming

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has unveiled international roaming packs with unlimited incoming calls for prepaid and postpaid customers traveling to the Gulf region. Moreover, these plans offer data quotas, free outgoing minutes, and SMS benefits, with validity options of 20 or 40 days.

“With Saudi Arabia’s annual Hajj Pilgrimage quota for India having been increased to over 1,75,000 this year, pilgrims from across the country are preparing to embark on the holy pilgrimage next week onwards. These long validity plans ensure that pilgrims stay connected with family and friends without worrying about high international roaming charges,” said Vi.

Vi Gulf region IR pack details

Vi Gulf region international roaming pack with unlimited incoming calls for prepaid users starts at Rs. 1199. It includes 2GB of data, unlimited incoming calls, 150 outgoing minutes, and Rs. 15 per SMS, with a validity of 20 days. The company also offers a 40-day validity plan, priced at Rs. 2388, and provides unlimited incoming calls, 4GB of data, 300 outgoing minutes, and Rs. 15 per SMS.

For Vi postpaid users, the plan starts at Rs. 2500 and includes 4GB of data, 500 outgoing minutes, unlimited incoming calls, free incoming SMS, and 20 outgoing SMS. The 40-day validity plan costs Rs. 4500 and offers 8 GB of data, 1000 outgoing minutes, unlimited incoming calls, free incoming SMS, and 30 outgoing SMS.

IR PacksBenefits
MRP (Rs.)ValidityIncoming callsDataOutgoing local & to India SMS
Prepaid
119920 daysUnlimited2 GB150 minsRs. 15/ SMS
238840 daysUnlimited4 GB300 minsRs. 15/ SMS
Postpaid
250020 daysUnlimited4 GB500 minsIncoming SMS Free, 20 Outgoing SMS
450040 daysUnlimited8 GB1000 minsIncoming SMS Free, 30 Outgoing SMS

The telco also offers affordable international roaming packs that start at Rs. 459 with three days of validity and limited pack benefits. Customers who need unlimited pack benefits for a shorter duration can opt for the Rs. 749 plan, which comes with a day of validity.

Availability

Vi prepaid and postpaid customers can avail of these international roaming packs for the Gulf region through the Vi website and Vi app.

