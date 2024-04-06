Airtel Xstream AirFiber now available in Rajkot and other cities

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecommunications service providers in India, initially launched its Xstream AirFiber services in Delhi and Mumbai. Later, Airtel expanded its AirFiber service in Kolkata and the NCR region, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and Gurgaon. Now, the company has introduced its AirFiber service in Rajkot, Gujarat. Airtel is expected to roll out the Xstream AirFiber service to other cities in a phased manner.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber is a fixed wireless access (FWA) solution that leverages the Airtel 5G Plus technology to deliver high-speed wireless internet. Further, it aims to provide high-speed internet connectivity to homes in rural and urban areas in India where traditional fiber broadband is not feasible.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber plan starts at Rs. 699 per month and offers up to 40 Mbps of internet speeds. It comes with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 1TB, after which the internet speed is reduced to 2 Mbps for the rest of the month. It also includes a free 4K Android Set-top box that offers access to over 350 live TV channels, along with subscriptions to Airtel Xstream Play and Disney+ Hotstar. Customers can also opt for a 100 Mbps plan that costs Rs. 799 per month without the DTH and OTT benefits or Rs. 899 per month with DTH and OTT benefits.

Airtel Xstream AirFiber service is available in select locations, including Noida, Ghaziabad, Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Kolkata, and Rajkot. To get the Xstream AirFiber service, customers can walk into their nearest Airtel store and opt for Xstream AirFiber. New customers can choose plans for six or twelve months, with GST added. The installation charge is Rs. 1000, but it is waived off for customers who opt for a 12-month plan.