Reliance Jio testing IPTV service on Jio STB through Hathway for Broadband subscribers

Some Jio users can access live TV channels through the LiveTV app on their Jio Set-Top Box. An active Jio internet connection is required to watch the live TV channels.

Reliance Jio has started testing its IPTV service for its JioFiber and AirFiber customers. Some JioFiber users are able to access live TV channels through the LiveTV app on their Jio Set-Top Box. The company will also enable the IPTV service for Jio AirFiber users soon. Jio is providing the IPTV service in collaboration with Hathway Digital Limited.

JioFiber and AirFiber users can open the LiveTV app on the Jio STB to view the live TV channels. Moreover, an active Jio internet connection is needed to watch the live TV channels. It is uncertain whether accessing live TV channels on the Jio STB will consume data from the fair usage policy (FUP) allowance of JioFiber or AirFiber. Typically, the IPTV service is considered as a separate add-on, and its data usage is not counted against the FUP allowance.

Jio STB LiveTV app UI

According to some users, the latest version of the Jio STB operating system and the LiveTV app are required to view the live TV channels. The user interface of the LiveTV app is similar to the Tata Play HD Set-Top Box. It also allows users to view the electronic program guide (EPG) and quickly browse channels based on genre.

Jio STB IPTV channels

The Jio live TV service currently offers a variety of channels, including Comedy Central HD, DD News, Star Movies HD, Colors Infinity HD, Colors HD, Sony Sports 5 HD, Star Sports 1 HD, Sports 18 1 HD, and Colors Cineplex HD, among others. However, it is worth noting that some channels are currently displaying errors or black screen, indicating that the service is still in its testing phase and requires further improvements.

Jio STB LiveTV app terms and conditions

According to the terms and conditions, Reliance Jio is providing the IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) service in collaboration with Hathway Digital Limited.

Availability

Reliance Jio is currently testing the IPTV service and is expected to launch it soon for JioFiber and AirFiber users. Moreover, the live TV channels are showing prices alongside the channel name. This raises the question of whether the company will provide the live TV service free of charge or introduce a monthly subscription fee, similar to other DTH or cable service providers. As of now, a subset of JioFiber customers who are subscribed to the OTT postpaid and prepaid plans are able to access the live TV channels.

Credits – OnlyTech Forum members AftabIN and IndigoHydra for the images.