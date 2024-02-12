Redmi Buds 5 with 12.4mm dynamic drivers, hybrid ANC launched in India

The Redmi Buds 5 costs Rs. 2,999 and comes in Fusion White, Fusion Purple, and Fusion Black color options. It will be available to purchase from February 20, 2024.

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Buds 5 TWS earbuds in India. The earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, up to 46db hybrid ANC, Google Fast Pair, and Dual device smart connection. Users can also personalize the listening experience using the Xiaomi Earbuds app. The Redmi Buds 5 comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Redmi Buds 5 specifications

The Redmi Buds 5 features 12.4mm dynamic drivers that can deliver clear and balanced sound quality. The earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3 technology for connectivity and support SBS and AAC audio codecs. Further, it supports active noise cancellation (ANC) with up to 46db hybrid ANC, which is said to block up to 99.5 percent of background noise. Users can also select from three different ANC modes, including deep noise cancellation, balanced noise cancellation, and light noise cancellation, for a personalized experience.

The Redmi Buds 5 comes with three transparency modes, including regular, enhanced voice, and enhanced ambient Sound. Each earbuds pack a 54mAh battery that can deliver up to 10 hours of playtime, while the charging case is equipped with a 480mAh battery that can provide an additional 40 hours of playtime. It supports Type-C fast charging, and 5 minutes of charging can deliver up to 2 hours of music playback time.

The earbuds come with dual-mic AI voice enhancement technology that can provide clear calls. The Redmi Buds 5 also offers eight customizable gestures, in-ear detection, ear-tip fit test, find your earphones, and anti-loss reminder features. Lastly, the earbuds measure 9.52mm x 21.44mm x 23.45mm and weigh 10.25 grams (pair), while the charging case measures 61mm x 50mm x 24.60mm and weighs 42.47 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Redmi Buds 5 is priced at Rs. 2,999 and comes in Fusion White, Fusion Purple, and Fusion Black color options. The earbuds will be available via the Amazon website, Flipkart, Mi e-store, Mi Homes, and Xiaomi retail partner stores in the country starting February 20, 2024. Customers purchasing the Redmi Buds 5 with Redmi Note 13 Series, Xiaomi Pad 6, or Redmi Pad will get it for Rs. 2,499.