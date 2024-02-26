Vi partners with Blue Ribbon Bags to offer free baggage protection

Vi postpaid customers who pre-book an International Roaming (IR) Pack for travel before April 7, 2024, will get complimentary cover for delayed or lost baggage.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

1 minute read

1,120 comments

Vi partners with Blue Ribbon Bags to offer baggage protection

Telecom service provider Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Blue Ribbon Bags, a US-based lost baggage concierge service company, to offer complimentary delayed and lost baggage cover to its postpaid customers.

“This partnership represents a significant step towards fulfilling the needs of modern travelers, offering them peace of mind and assurance during their international journeys. As Vi continues to prioritize customer-centric innovation, baggage protection services is yet another addition to our add-on services and reinforces Vi’s commitment to delivering unmatched value and convenience to its customers,” the company said in a press release.

Vi postpaid customers who pre-book an International Roaming (IR) Pack for travel before April 7, 2024, can get complimentary cover for delayed or lost baggage. The service offers a compensation of Rs. 19,800 per bag in case the luggage is delayed or not found beyond 96 hours following a submission of the complaint. This offer is valid for a limited period on select unlimited international roaming plans, including 10 days at Rs. 3,999, 14 days at Rs. 4,999, and 30 days at Rs. 5,999, starting February 26, 2024, until March 21, 2024.

To avail of this offer, customers need to register with Blue Ribbon Bags before their flight and check-in their bags at the airport. If their bags are delayed or lost, they need to report to the airline and Blue Ribbon Bags within 24 hours of landing. Blue Ribbon Bags will then expedite the return of the bags using their global network and technology. If the bags are not returned within four days, Blue Ribbon Bags will pay Rs. 19,800 per bag.

In addition to the baggage protection service, Vi postpaid users can also enjoy other benefits, including unlimited data and calls across 29 countries, unlimited incoming calls in over 100 countries, and 24×7 live agent customer support via WhatsApp.

Vi (Vodafone Idea)

Vodafone Idea (Vi)
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

1006 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
1,120 replies

