Oppo F25 Pro with MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, 64-megapixel sensor launched in India

The Oppo F25 Pro price starts at Rs. 23,999 and comes in Lava Red and Ocean Blue color options.

Oppo has launched the F25 Pro smartphone in India. The phone features a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a 64-megapixel primary sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. Further, the Oppo F25 Pro runs on the Android 14 operating system out of the box with ColorOS 14 customization on top.

Oppo F25 Pro specifications

The Oppo F25 Pro features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2412 × 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and Panda Glass protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7050 (6nm) chipset paired with Mali-G68 MC4 GPU, 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone also supports a microSD card for expandable storage.

The Oppo F25 sports a triple rear camera setup of a 64MP Omnivision OV64B primary camera with f/1.7 aperture, an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultrawide lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel Omnivision OV02B10 macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture lens. For taking selfies and making video calls, the phone has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor housed in the hole punch display. The phone packs a non-removable 5000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC fast charging technology.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, dual 4G VoLTE, 5G SA/NSA, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors include an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity, magnetometer, ambient light, and an in-display fingerprint reader. Lastly, the phone measures 161.1mm × 74.7mm × 7.54mm and weighs 177 grams.

Pricing and availability

The Oppo F25 Pro is priced at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 28,999. The phone comes in Lava Red and Ocean Blue color options and will be available via Oppo e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and leading retail stores in India starting March 4, 2024.