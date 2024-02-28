Airtel switches to recycled PVC SIM cards, partners with IDEMIA

Switching to recycled PVC SIM cards will prevent the generation of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic, which will also reduce the generation of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions in a year, says Airtel.

Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel has partnered with IDEMIA Secure Transactions to switch from virgin plastic to recycled PVC SIM cards. The transition to recycled PVC SIM cards is a part of Airtel’s commitment to adopting circular business practices and reducing environmental impact.

Airtel says it is the only telecom provider to switch to recycled plastic SIM cards. Further, the company estimates to prevent the generation of over 165 tonnes of virgin plastic, which will further reduce the generation of over 690 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions in one year.

“We are delighted to announce yet another first as we continue to lead the Indian telecom industry. As a brand, we endeavor to align our efforts to adopt various sustainable measures and contribute significantly towards India’s ambition to achieve net zero. Our collaboration with Idemia underscores our shared commitment to contributing to a sustainable future,” said Pankaj Miglani, Director of Supply Chain at Bharti Airtel.

Rahul Tandon, Senior VP – Connectivity Services of IDEMIA Secure Transactions, said, “We are proud of our long-standing partnership with Airtel. We congratulate Airtel for taking the lead in reducing the carbon footprint and providing green solutions to their subscribers in India. I would also like to thank all our R&D teams for making such innovations possible.”

In line with this commitment, Airtel has also set some key initiatives, such as promoting energy efficiency, utilizing open-access green energy, adopting renewable energy across operations, building a climate-resilient network, and implementing resource efficiency and waste management systems.

Furthermore, Airtel plans to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across its operations by 50.2 percent by FY 2030-31, with FY 2020-21 as the base year. The company is also committed to reducing its absolute scope 3 GHG emissions by 42 percent over the same time frame.