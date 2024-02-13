Airtel Rs. 49 data pack now offers 20GB of high-speed data

Airtel's Rs. 49 data pack now provides unlimited data with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 20GB, which is a significant increase from the previous benefit of 6GB of data.

Avatar of Sumit Roy

By Sumit Roy

1 minute read

1 comment

Share article:

Follow us
Airtel-5G-Plus-SIM-Pouch-2

Bharti Airtel, one of the leading telecom operators in India, has revised its Rs. 49 data pack to offer more benefits to its prepaid customers. The pack now provides unlimited data with a fair usage policy (FUP) of 20GB for one day. This is a significant increase from the previous benefit of 6GB of high-speed data for the same validity.

The revision of the Rs. 49 data pack is aimed at attracting users who need bulk data for a short duration, such as to watch other online content or download large files. In contrast, Reliance Jio only provides 6GB of data for one day at Rs. 61.

Moreover, Airtel also offers the Rs. 99 data pack with similar benefits. The pack offers unlimited data with an FUP of 20GB per day for two days. This pack is ideal for users who need more data for a longer period.

Airtel’s revision of its data packs is part of its strategy to boost its average revenue per user (ARPU), which stood at Rs. 208 in the third quarter of 2023-24. Airtel has been offering more value-added services and benefits to its customers, such as unlimited 5G data, Airtel Xstream Play, Apollo 24|7 Circle, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Airtel prepaid customers can avail of the Rs. 49 and Rs. 99 data packs through the Airtel website, Airtel Thanks app, or by visiting any nearby Airtel store or retailer.

Share article:

Follow us

Posted in:

Bharti AirtelNews

Tags:

AirtelBharti Airtel
Avatar of Sumit Roy

Sumit Roy

Editor-in-chief

994 articles published
Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
Previous article

The next version of Windows 11 will not boot on some older PCs

Next article

Excitel launches Valentine’s Day offer on its Kickstarter plans

Related articles

Visit our forums

Join the discussions with thousands of active members who share the same interests as you and learn something new…

OnlyTech Forums
Forum replies (1)Comments (0)

1 reply

Join the discussion →

Loading new replies...

h hike Feb 13, 2024 New #1

20GB for 2 days 🥱

Reply Like

Join the full discussion at the OnlyTech Forums →

Leave a Comment