Airtel Business launched Business Name Display feature to combat spam calls

Business Name Display enables businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during calls, allowing users to distinguish legitimate business calls from fraudulent callers and make informed decisions.

By Sumit Roy

Airtel Business

Airtel Business has launched the Business Name Display (BND) feature, which allows businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing or incoming calls. According to the company, Business Name Display is an industry-first solution aimed to enhance enterprise customer engagement and help users differentiate genuine business calls from spam.

“At Airtel, we are constantly innovating to create a communication experience that is smarter, safer, and more transparent for everyone. With Business Name Display, we will be helping businesses establish trust and stand out with every call while simultaneously giving customers the confidence of knowing who is reaching out to them. It is about making communication more personal, secure, and seamless for both sides,” said Sharat Sinha, Director & CEO of Airtel Business.

Previously, Airtel implemented an AI-powered technology that identifies suspected spam calls or SMS received by its mobility users, displaying them in real-time as Airtel Warning: SPAM. Additionally, the company launched a nationwide awareness campaign to educate users about spam calls. While these initiatives helped users avoid spam, they inadvertently impacted essential business communications, causing customers to miss critical calls from banks, food delivery services, courier companies, and hospitals.

To address this issue, Airtel introduced the Business Name Display feature, which shows the name of the company the call is from on all incoming calls, allowing users to make an informed decision. Moreover, it will help businesses to stand out and safeguard their customers from fraudulent callers.

Airtel successfully tested the BND feature with over 250 businesses across banking, retail, food delivery, courier companies, quick commerce, and logistics sectors. The telco says these companies used over 1.5 million phone numbers to place 12.8 million calls in the past 30 days, leading to improved customer engagement. Businesses can activate the service by visiting Airtel Business’s online portal and registering, where they can register and configure their details.

Bharti AirtelNews

AirtelAirtel BusinessBharti Airtel
Sumit Roy

Sumit is the Editor-in-chief at OnlyTech. He loves to cover news about Windows PCs, Android, Smart Devices, and more. You can always find him experimenting with electronic devices when not in front of a computer.
