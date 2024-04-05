Sony PlayStation 5 Slim launched in India

Sony has launched the PlayStation 5 Slim, a sleek and compact gaming console, in India. It comes in two variants- the PS5 Slim and PS5 Slim Digital Edition. The PS5 Slim has 30 percent less volume and is up to 24 percent lighter than the previous PS5 models. Furthermore, the PS5 Slim includes the same features and specifications as the standard PS5. However, the standard PS5 has 800GB of storage, whereas the PS5 Slim includes 1TB of storage.

Sony PS5 Slim key specifications

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim is powered by an eight-core and 16-threads custom AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at 3.5GHz paired with a custom GPU based on AMD RDNA 2 architecture with 10.28 teraflops and 36 compute units clocked at 2.23GHz. It includes 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 1TB of storage. A Blu-ray optical disk drive is included with the PS5 Slim edition, while the PS5 Slim Digital Edition supports a detachable disk drive that can be purchased separately. Moreover, the console features separate front and back covers.

Pricing and availability

The Sony PlayStation 5 Slim edition is priced at Rs. 54,990, while the PS5 Digital Edition costs Rs. 44,990. It is now available to purchase in India from the Amazon website, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. Customers ordering the PS5 Silm through the Blinkit app in select cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, can get doorstep delivery within 10 minutes.