ETV Win content now available on Jio Set-Top Box via JioTV+

Reliance Jio has expanded its Over the Top (OTT) offerings for its JioFiber and AirFiber users by integrating the ETV Win content with JioTV+ on the Jio Set-Top Box. JioFiber and AirFiber subscribed to the bundled OTT plans can access a plethora of premium Telugu content from ETV Win via JioTV+ at no additional cost.

For the unaware, ETV Win is owned by Eenadu Television Private Limited and offers a vast library of original Telugu content, as well as a variety of movies and TV shows from ETV Network channels. Some of the titles available on ETV Win include Valari, Jabardasth, Dhee, Alitho Saradaga, Cash, 90’s – A Middle Class Biopic, Paappan, and more.

JioFiber and AirFiber users who have opted for bundled OTT plans can access ETV Win premium content via the JioTV+ app on the Jio Set-Top Box. Users will be logged in automatically when they launch the ETV Win on their Jio Set-Top Box and can view all the premium content. However, it’s important to note that users will not be able to log in with their personal ETV Win account on the Jio App.

The integration of the ETV Win content with JioTV+ on the Jio Set-Top Box not only enhances the content offerings available to JioFiber and AirFiber subscribers but also streamlines the process of accessing premium content.