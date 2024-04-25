Reliance Jio launches two new affordable JioCinema Premium plans

JioCinema Premium plans allow users to watch all premium content without any ads at up to 4K quality. However, sports and live content will include ads.

Reliance Jio, India’s leading telecom service provider, has launched two new affordable monthly plans for its JioCinema streaming platform. The plans start at Rs. 29 and offer access to all premium content at up to 4K resolution. Here are the details.

JioCinema Rs. 59 Premium plan details

The JioCinema Rs. 59 Premium plan offers ad-free viewing and access to all premium content, including Hollywood content, exclusive series, and more. However, sports and live content will include advertisements. Furthermore, the Rs. 59 Premium plan lets users watch content at up to 4K resolution on any one device at a time. Users can also download movies and TV shows for offline viewing.

JioCinema Rs. 149 Premium Family plan details

The Rs. 149 Premium Family plan includes all the benefits of the Rs. 59 Premium plan. In addition, the Rs. 149 Premium plan allows users to view content on up to four devices simultaneously. Similar to the Rs. 59 plan, users subscribing to the Rs. 149 plan can watch all premium content ad-free at up to 4K resolution and download for offline viewing. Sports and other live content will show advertisements.

Availability

Users can subscribe to the Rs. 59 Premium plan at a discounted price of Rs. 29, while users opting for the Rs. 149 Premium Family plan can get it for Rs. 89. These new plans are available to subscribe via the JioCinema website and JioCinema app. Jio has discontinued the Best of Hollywood Plan, and existing subscribers have been migrated to the Rs. 149 Premium Family Plan.